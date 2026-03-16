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Crackdown on AI Collusion: CCI Chief Reveals Stakes

Competition Commission of India (CCI) is preparing to tackle anti-competitive practices in artificial intelligence, including algorithmic collusion, according to Chairperson Ravneet Kaur. CCI is also scrutinizing issues in other sectors like sports and aviation. A strong competition regime is vital for attracting foreign investments, emphasized by Niti Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:24 IST
Crackdown on AI Collusion: CCI Chief Reveals Stakes
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The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to address potential anti-competitive practices related to artificial intelligence, including algorithmic collusion. This was disclosed by the regulator's chief, Ravneet Kaur, during a recent conference.

Besides AI, CCI is also scrutinizing anti-trust issues in sectors such as sports, civil aviation, paints, and liquor. This move comes as the watchdog continues to monitor unfair business activities in the marketplace.

With over 1,360 anti-trust cases received, the majority of which have been resolved, the CCI is playing a crucial role in maintaining market fairness. Niti Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba stressed that a robust competition regime is essential for attracting foreign investment, advocating a balanced approach to regulation.

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