In Kazakhstan, a new constitution that strengthens President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's authority passed a referendum with overwhelming support, the Central Election Commission reported.

The changes merge parliamentary chambers, allow Tokayev to appoint key officials, and create the People's Council, raising concerns about potential extensions to his leadership amid economic and geopolitical pressures.

Despite public discontent over inflation and tax hikes, the opposition remains largely sidelined, with the vote seen as a strategy to consolidate power and stabilize the nation during turbulent times.