Kazakhstan's New Constitution: Tokayev's Grip on Power Tightens
A new constitution in Kazakhstan strengthens President Tokayev's power after receiving overwhelming approval. Key changes include merging parliament chambers and restoring the vice presidency. Analysts suggest this move could extend Tokayev's grip on power amid economic woes and geopolitical challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Astana | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:35 IST
In Kazakhstan, a new constitution that strengthens President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's authority passed a referendum with overwhelming support, the Central Election Commission reported.
The changes merge parliamentary chambers, allow Tokayev to appoint key officials, and create the People's Council, raising concerns about potential extensions to his leadership amid economic and geopolitical pressures.
Despite public discontent over inflation and tax hikes, the opposition remains largely sidelined, with the vote seen as a strategy to consolidate power and stabilize the nation during turbulent times.
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