Sabarimala Gold Case: CPI(M) Faces Internal Crisis

The CPI(M) is facing a pivotal moment as T M Thomas Isaac, a member of the party's state secretariat, declared that A Padmakumar, previously heading the Travancore Devaswom Board, will temporarily step back from party duties. Padmakumar's alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold loss cases has sparked the decision.

Former CPI(M) legislator Padmakumar has been under scrutiny since becoming the 11th accused in a case involving the theft of gold from Dwarapalaka idols, and the eighth accused related to the Sreekovil doorframe gold loss. Following his arrest, the CPI(M) district leadership resolved to keep him away from election work until formal charges are made.

Despite the charges, Padmakumar maintains his innocence, asserting that he has not committed any offenses. T M Thomas Isaac emphasized that the party has no intentions of shielding wrongdoers, ensuring that decisions will be made only after reviewing the Special Investigation Team's charge sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)