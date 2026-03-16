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Iran's Firm Stance: No Ceasefire Request Amidst Tensions with Israel and U.S.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has clarified that Iran has not requested a ceasefire amidst ongoing tensions with Israel and the U.S. The nation seeks a definitive conclusion to the conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to adversaries, but open to neutral parties with Iran's permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST
Iran's Firm Stance: No Ceasefire Request Amidst Tensions with Israel and U.S.
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  • United Arab Emirates

Amid heightened tensions with Israel and the United States, Iran remains firm, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stating that the country has not requested a ceasefire.

Araqchi emphasized on Monday that any resolution to the conflict must be conclusive, as reported by the semi-official Students News Network.

While the Strait of Hormuz is off-limits to enemies and their supporters, non-combatant nations continue to navigate it, provided they have Iran's armed forces' permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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