Iran's Firm Stance: No Ceasefire Request Amidst Tensions with Israel and U.S.

Amid heightened tensions with Israel and the United States, Iran remains firm, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stating that the country has not requested a ceasefire.

Araqchi emphasized on Monday that any resolution to the conflict must be conclusive, as reported by the semi-official Students News Network.

While the Strait of Hormuz is off-limits to enemies and their supporters, non-combatant nations continue to navigate it, provided they have Iran's armed forces' permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)