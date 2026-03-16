Iran's Firm Stance: No Ceasefire Request Amidst Tensions with Israel and U.S.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has clarified that Iran has not requested a ceasefire amidst ongoing tensions with Israel and the U.S. The nation seeks a definitive conclusion to the conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to adversaries, but open to neutral parties with Iran's permission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Amid heightened tensions with Israel and the United States, Iran remains firm, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stating that the country has not requested a ceasefire.
Araqchi emphasized on Monday that any resolution to the conflict must be conclusive, as reported by the semi-official Students News Network.
While the Strait of Hormuz is off-limits to enemies and their supporters, non-combatant nations continue to navigate it, provided they have Iran's armed forces' permission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- ceasefire
- Abbas Araqchi
- Israel
- U.S.
- Strait of Hormuz
- foreign policy
- tensions
- conflict
- embargo