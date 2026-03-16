Escalation on the Border: Israel Intensifies Campaign in Southern Lebanon
Israel has intensified its military operations in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions following a series of rocket attacks. The conflict has escalated as Israel occupies new areas, resulting in heavy casualties and displacement. Talks for a ceasefire and disarmament of Hezbollah are anticipated.
In a significant escalation, Israel has expanded its military operations in southern Lebanon. Targeting Hezbollah positions, Israeli forces moved into new territories, intensifying a campaign against the militant group.
According to Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the operations remain 'limited and targeted,' although details on the advance remain undisclosed. This move follows a March rocket salvo by Hezbollah, escalating into a broader regional conflict.
The offensive has resulted in over 800 deaths in Lebanon and mass displacements. The Israeli government frames its actions as defensive, but with peace talks on the horizon, questions remain about achieving a lasting ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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