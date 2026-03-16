EU Announces Major Humanitarian Aid for Middle East
The European Union announced 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for the Middle East, responding to regional conflicts including the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Israel's military campaign in Lebanon. EU's commissioner, Hadja Lahbib, emphasized the EU's commitment while others retreat from the region.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has unveiled a substantial 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for the Middle East, addressing escalating conflicts in the region. This includes tensions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and ongoing military operations by Israel in Lebanon.
In an era of widespread instability, EU's commissioner for humanitarian crises, Hadja Lahbib, remarked on the EU's proactive stance: 'In a war-torn Middle East, the European Union is stepping up while others step back.'
This significant financial package underlines the EU's strategic commitment to crisis-affected regions, aiming to offer support amid growing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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