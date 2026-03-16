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EU Sanctions Target Iran Over Human Rights Violations

The European Union imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and three entities for severe human rights violations in Iran. These sanctions target those involved in the suppression of street protests in January 2026, which resulted in thousands of civilian casualties, as stated by the EU Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST
EU Sanctions Target Iran Over Human Rights Violations
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The European Union has levied sanctions against 16 individuals and three entities it accuses of serious human rights abuses in Iran.

According to a statement from the Council of the EU, the new measures are aimed at various key players involved in the crackdown on street protests in January 2026.

The protests, which have been violently suppressed, led to thousands of civilian casualties, prompting international condemnation and the EU's recent action.

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