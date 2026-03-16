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Tensions Extend as Garo Hills Council Term Prolonged

In response to violence over non-tribal participation in the Garo Hills council polls, the Meghalaya government extended the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council's term by six months. This decision aims to create dialogue and address concerns, with the new executive committee tasked to resolve issues regarding candidate eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:20 IST
Tensions Extend as Garo Hills Council Term Prolonged
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has extended the tenure of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) by six months amid ongoing violence over non-tribal participation in the district council polls. The move was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong after a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The extension decision follows intense protests after the district council issued a notification barring non-tribals from participating in elections. Clashes erupted in Tura and neighboring areas, leading to two deaths, property damage, and numerous arrests. The original elections were initially postponed due to the unrest.

Amid a no-confidence motion and the resignation of Albinush R Marak as chief executive member, Dhormonath Ch Sangma has taken over as the new leader. The government plans to consult stakeholders to address election eligibility concerns, aiming to restore normalcy and tackle the grievances of both tribal and non-tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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