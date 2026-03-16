Navigating Trade Turbulence: U.S.-China Talks in Paris

Senior economic officials from the United States and China convened for the first of two days of pivotal trade discussions in Paris. Their objective: resolving complexities within their trade truce and smoothing the pathway for President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing, where he will meet President Xi Jinping.

During the talks led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, key issues like U.S. tariffs, rare earth mineral flows, and high-tech export controls were on the agenda. Despite the significance of these discussions, a Treasury representative revealed no specifics regarding the tone or details of the dialogue.

Analysts express skepticism about a major breakthrough given the short preparation time and distractions like the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Instead, both parties aim to avoid a surge in tensions, focusing on maintaining steady, fragile economic relations between the two nations as they move toward future summits.