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Reimagining Family Courts: A New Era of Compassionate Justice

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant proposed reforms for family courts to create a less intimidating environment for children. He suggested judges and advocates abandon traditional uniforms to alleviate the 'psycho fear' children might experience. The vision includes transforming family courts into 'family resolution centres' to better address emotional and social consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:51 IST
Reimagining Family Courts: A New Era of Compassionate Justice
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In a bid to transform the atmosphere of family courts, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called for reforms that remove the intimidating traditional court environment, especially for children. He questioned the necessity of black robes for judges and advocates, proposing instead a more familiar setting that alleviates fear.

Speaking in Rohini at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new family court complex, CJI Kant emphasized the need for compassionate judicial approaches, suggesting that courts become 'family resolution centres'. Such courts would focus on mending human relationships rather than just resolving legal disputes.

The Chief Justice highlighted the disparity between traditional court disputes and those arising within families, which often carry significant emotional, social, and financial implications. His ideas coincide with ongoing challenges in Delhi's judiciary system, including budget, staffing, and courtroom space, as noted by other speakers at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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