UK's £1 Billion Youth Employment Boost: Seeking Solutions Amid Rising Unemployment

The UK government has unveiled a significant £1 billion initiative to tackle the alarming rise in youth unemployment, which recently reached a 10-year high. This investment will provide grants to companies employing young people and expand subsidized job opportunities.

Work and Pensions Minister Pat McFadden stated that this funding could create 200,000 jobs by providing vital support to firms, including a £3,000 subsidy for hiring individuals aged 18-24 who have been unemployed for six months.

Despite welcoming the initiative, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation emphasized the need for more flexible apprenticeship rules and lower hiring costs. Meanwhile, the government plans to eliminate the lower minimum wage rate for younger workers, ensuring fair pay while considering business impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)