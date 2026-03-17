Global Tensions Escalate as Middle East Conflict Intensifies

The conflict in the Middle East took a tumultuous turn on Monday, with the US and Israel intensifying their military assaults on Iranian targets. As Iran retaliated with drone strikes, tensions have reverberated globally, putting vital oil trade routes in jeopardy.

Brent crude prices soared above $100 per barrel, underscoring fears of an impending energy crisis. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows, has become a focal point of global concern as shipping activities slowed due to threats of attacks.

Despite international diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region, the situation remains volatile, with calls for wider global support to ensure the security of energy routes and regional stability. As the stakes rise, the world watches closely, anxious about the potential further escalation.