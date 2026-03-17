Reconnected Channels: U.S. and Iran Communicate Again

In a surprising development, a direct line of communication between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been re-established, according to reports by Axios.

This reactivation comes after a period of heightened tensions following the U.S. and Israel's actions against Iran, marking the first reported direct contact in this context. The substance and impact of the messages exchanged remain uncertain, as diplomatic silence continues from Washington as per U.S. officials.

Despite the reports, Iranian sources maintain that Araghchi is ignoring Witkoff's attempts, as indicated by The Drop Site News outlet.