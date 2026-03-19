SA Unveils R100 Billion Incentive Drive to Revive Urban Service Delivery

In a bold reform push to address deteriorating municipal services, South Africa’s National Treasury has introduced a performance-based incentive grant programme aimed at unlocking over R100 billion in investment to revitalise service delivery across the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

The initiative, anchored in the Metro Trading Services Reform, seeks to restore reliability in essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, and refuse management, while rebuilding financial sustainability and public trust in urban governance.

Crisis in City Services Triggers Reform Push

Announcing the reforms, National Treasury Director-General Dr Duncan Pieterse acknowledged a decade-long decline in municipal capacity.

“Across many cities, we have seen infrastructure failures, unreliable services, financial stress, and declining public confidence,” he said, highlighting systemic issues that have weakened urban service delivery.

The reforms come at a critical juncture, as cities—home to the majority of South Africa’s population and economic activity—face mounting pressure to function as engines of growth.

Performance-Based Incentives to Drive Accountability

At the core of the reform is a new incentive grant model, designed to reward metros that demonstrate measurable improvements.

Key features include:

R54 billion in performance-linked incentives, with R27.7 billion allocated over the medium term

Access tied to achievement of self-defined performance targets under Performance Improvement Action Plans

Focus on three critical sectors: Electricity Water and wastewater Solid waste management



Participation in the programme is voluntary, but structured to encourage compliance through financial incentives rather than penalties.

Ringfencing Revenues to Fix Infrastructure

A central innovation of the Metro Trading Services Reform is the ringfencing of municipal revenues, ensuring that funds generated from service delivery are reinvested into maintaining and upgrading infrastructure.

Pieterse noted that currently, revenues often flow into general municipal budgets, leading to underinvestment in critical services.

“As a result, water leaks persist, power outages increase, and waste management deteriorates. This reform ensures services are run like integrated businesses with clear accountability,” he said.

Structural Reforms to Strengthen Governance

The reform package includes a comprehensive set of interventions:

Legislative changes to improve oversight

Stronger enforcement of funded budgets

Financial recovery plans for struggling municipalities

Smart metering and targeted infrastructure investments

Centralised management accountability for service delivery units

These measures aim to professionalise municipal operations and restore investor confidence.

Alternative Spending Channels to Prevent Fund Loss

To address chronic under-spending by municipalities, the Treasury has introduced a new mechanism:

Funds that cannot be utilised by municipalities will be redirected to agencies such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA)



This ensures that allocated funds are still spent within the intended municipality, preventing delays and benefiting local residents.

Aligning with Operation Vulindlela

The Metro Trading Services Reform is aligned with Operation Vulindlela, a flagship government initiative focused on removing structural barriers to economic growth.

Officials emphasised that improving municipal services is essential for:

Economic productivity

Investment attraction

Social inclusion and quality of life

Cities as Engines of Economic Growth

Pieterse underscored the strategic importance of urban centres:

“Our cities are the engines of economic growth, innovation, and inclusion. If they fail, the national economy cannot grow.”

The reform programme, endorsed by Cabinet, is positioned as a priority national initiative to stabilise urban infrastructure and support long-term development.

Toward Sustainable Urban Governance

By combining financial incentives, governance reforms, and infrastructure investment, the initiative aims to reverse the decline in municipal performance and create a sustainable model for service delivery.

If successful, the programme could mark a turning point in South Africa’s urban management—restoring confidence among citizens, investors, and global stakeholders.