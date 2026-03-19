SA Mourns Loss of Journalists Nompumelelo Magagula and Jonisayi Maromo

The South African government has expressed deep condolences following the passing of two prominent journalists, Nompumelelo Magagula and Jonisayi Maromo, describing their deaths as a significant loss to the country’s media fraternity and public discourse.

In a statement, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) paid tribute to both journalists for their dedication, professionalism, and lasting contributions to journalism in South Africa and across the continent.

Nompumelelo Magagula Remembered for Storytelling Excellence

Magagula, a respected entertainment journalist at City Press, was widely recognised for her passion for storytelling and commitment to journalistic integrity.

Her career began in community media, where she:

Worked in KwaMhlanga community radio

Served as a content producer and on-air presenter at KCRS FM (Ekangala)

Delivered news as an isiNdebele newsreader at Emalahleni FM

She later rose to prominence at City Press, where her work resonated with audiences for its depth and cultural relevance.

“Her passing is a profound loss to the journalism profession… she will be remembered for her storytelling and commitment to informing the public,” GCIS said.

Jonisayi Maromo: A Pan-African Voice in Journalism

Jonisayi Maromo, a seasoned journalist with nearly two decades of experience, was known for his extensive coverage of:

International relations

Politics and governance

Crime and investigative reporting

He was also a co-founder of the African Media and Communications Forum, playing a key role in advancing media standards and collaboration across Africa.

His work helped shape informed public debate and strengthen journalism networks on the continent.

A Loss to Media and Public Discourse

The government noted that the passing of both journalists leaves a significant void in the media landscape, not only in South Africa but across Africa.

“The government honours their dedication to journalism and their role in informing and shaping public discourse,” the statement said.

Tributes Pour In from Media Fraternity

Colleagues and media organisations have begun paying tribute, highlighting the duo’s:

Commitment to truth and storytelling

Role in amplifying diverse voices

Contribution to strengthening democratic discourse

Honouring a Legacy of Journalism

As South Africa reflects on their contributions, Magagula and Maromo are being remembered as journalists who upheld the values of integrity, public service, and fearless reporting.

Their legacy, officials said, will continue to inspire future generations of media professionals.