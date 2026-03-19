U.S. Approves $70.5 Million Military Sale to Jordan

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday the approval of a potential foreign military sale to Jordan. The deal, encompassing aircraft and munitions support along with related equipment, is valued at approximately $70.5 million.

According to an official statement, the transaction with Jordan reflects ongoing military cooperation between the two countries, aimed at strengthening defense capabilities and strategic ties.

S&K Aerospace, a recognized entity in aerospace contracting, has been designated as the principal contractor for this significant deal, underscoring the importance of the transaction in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)