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U.S. Approves $70.5 Million Military Sale to Jordan

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Jordan involving aircraft and munitions support, with associated equipment, totaling approximately $70.5 million. S&K Aerospace is identified as the principal contractor overseeing the deal, according to an official statement released by the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:21 IST
U.S. Approves $70.5 Million Military Sale to Jordan
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday the approval of a potential foreign military sale to Jordan. The deal, encompassing aircraft and munitions support along with related equipment, is valued at approximately $70.5 million.

According to an official statement, the transaction with Jordan reflects ongoing military cooperation between the two countries, aimed at strengthening defense capabilities and strategic ties.

S&K Aerospace, a recognized entity in aerospace contracting, has been designated as the principal contractor for this significant deal, underscoring the importance of the transaction in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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