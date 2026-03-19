British PM Starmer Pledges Support to Qatar amid Iranian Tensions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed Britain's commitment to support Qatar amid Iranian attacks on Qatari gas infrastructure. During a call with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Starmer condemned the attacks, emphasizing potential crises and economic repercussions. He assured continued UK defensive support for Qatar and Gulf allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared unwavering support for Qatar following Iranian attacks on the country's gas infrastructure, during a conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.
Starmer condemned the strikes, warning of potential ramifications for the region's stability and the global economy, notably affecting the UK. The discussion highlighted the ongoing defensive support provided by the UK to its partners in the Gulf.
Starmer assured Qatar of the UK's steadfast alliance, promising to stand by the Gulf nation amidst growing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Japan for Support Amid Tensions with Iran and Rising Oil Prices
IIT Delhi Receives Monumental Support for AI Advancement
Escalation in the Gulf: Israel's Coordinated Strike on Iranian Gas Infrastructure
Govt Funds 18 Rural Wellbeing Projects to Support Farmers
RELIEF Scheme Launched to Support Exporters Amid West Asia Conflict