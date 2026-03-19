British PM Starmer Pledges Support to Qatar amid Iranian Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared unwavering support for Qatar following Iranian attacks on the country's gas infrastructure, during a conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.

Starmer condemned the strikes, warning of potential ramifications for the region's stability and the global economy, notably affecting the UK. The discussion highlighted the ongoing defensive support provided by the UK to its partners in the Gulf.

Starmer assured Qatar of the UK's steadfast alliance, promising to stand by the Gulf nation amidst growing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)