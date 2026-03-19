Takaichi Strives to Bolster US-Japan Ties Amid Iran Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House on Thursday aimed to reaffirm Tokyo's alliance with Washington. This comes after President Donald Trump criticized Japan and other allies for not supporting his call to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transport.

Takaichi, standing firm against Iran's nuclear ambitions, highlighted Trump's unique potential to broker peace amid the current conflicts. This comes as both nations prepare to announce a significant $40 billion nuclear reactor deal involving US company GE Vernova Inc. and Japan's Hitachi Ltd., aimed at expanding energy capabilities in the United States.

These developments unfold against the backdrop of heightened tensions with China and ongoing concerns over troop allocations amidst rising security threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, intends to leverage her meeting with Trump to ensure American engagement in Asia-Pacific security, stressing Japan's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)