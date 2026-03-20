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Social Media Strife Turns Fatal in Nuh: A Village Under Surveillance

A 55-year-old man, Khurshid, was shot dead in Nuh, Haryana, after a dispute over a social media comment. Police have increased their presence in the village to maintain peace. The altercation involved misuse of a Facebook ID, leading to an argument that escalated to violence involving firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:36 IST
Social Media Strife Turns Fatal in Nuh: A Village Under Surveillance
Khurshid
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old resident of Kherla village, Haryana, identified as Khurshid, was killed following a dispute rooted in social media commentary. Police sources confirmed the fatal confrontation occurred after an escalating argument over an alleged misuse of a Facebook ID.

The incident prompted immediate police action, leading to the deployment of a substantial force in the village to prevent further disturbance. Authorities are urging the local community to maintain calm while they progress with their investigations. The victim's body has been moved to the Al Afia Hospital morgue.

A murder case has been filed against Javed, Farid, and other suspects, with police conducting raids to arrest those involved. Meanwhile, the village remains under surveillance to ensure stability and prevent any recurrence of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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