Tragic End: The Suspicious Death of a Young Bride
A 23-year-old woman named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances in Garhi Harsaru village, sparking a dowry murder investigation. Her parents accused her husband, Arun Sharma, of poisoning her. A syringe was found in their home. An investigation is underway, awaiting post-mortem and viscera reports.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that has gripped Garhi Harsaru village, a 23-year-old woman named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances, prompting police to launch an investigation into a potential dowry murder case.
Kajal, who had been married to Arun Sharma for just four months, was found in a critical condition and died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Authorities revealed that a syringe was discovered at the scene, leading to suspicions that her husband might have injected her with poison.
While the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the investigation continues. ASI Jagdish Chand stated that the exact cause of death will be determined upon receiving the laboratory's viscera report.
(With inputs from agencies.)