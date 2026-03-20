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Tragic End: The Suspicious Death of a Young Bride

A 23-year-old woman named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances in Garhi Harsaru village, sparking a dowry murder investigation. Her parents accused her husband, Arun Sharma, of poisoning her. A syringe was found in their home. An investigation is underway, awaiting post-mortem and viscera reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:13 IST
Tragic End: The Suspicious Death of a Young Bride
Kajal
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has gripped Garhi Harsaru village, a 23-year-old woman named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances, prompting police to launch an investigation into a potential dowry murder case.

Kajal, who had been married to Arun Sharma for just four months, was found in a critical condition and died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Authorities revealed that a syringe was discovered at the scene, leading to suspicions that her husband might have injected her with poison.

While the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the investigation continues. ASI Jagdish Chand stated that the exact cause of death will be determined upon receiving the laboratory's viscera report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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