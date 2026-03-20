Tragic End: The Suspicious Death of a Young Bride

In a tragic incident that has gripped Garhi Harsaru village, a 23-year-old woman named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances, prompting police to launch an investigation into a potential dowry murder case.

Kajal, who had been married to Arun Sharma for just four months, was found in a critical condition and died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Authorities revealed that a syringe was discovered at the scene, leading to suspicions that her husband might have injected her with poison.

While the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the investigation continues. ASI Jagdish Chand stated that the exact cause of death will be determined upon receiving the laboratory's viscera report.

(With inputs from agencies.)