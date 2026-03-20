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China Cracks Down on Fentanyl Precursors Amidst US Tensions

China has arrested seven people and applied 'criminal compulsory measures' against 12 more in a campaign targeting traffickers of fentanyl precursor chemicals. This comes amidst US-China tensions over fentanyl-related issues, with US seeking convictions. The crackdown aims at controlling the full supply chain from production to export.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:06 IST
China Cracks Down on Fentanyl Precursors Amidst US Tensions

China has launched a campaign to combat traffickers of fentanyl precursor chemicals, resulting in seven arrests and 'criminal compulsory measures' for 12 others, state media reported on Thursday. The operation follows recent trade talks with the United States, with both countries at odds over the issue.

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, the crackdown in Hubei province targets the full supply chain—from production to storage and export—of these chemicals. This aggressive move began in December after directives from the public security ministry.

The U.S. has fostered pressure, with officials stating that arrests are not enough and seeking seizures and convictions. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities claim significant regulatory actions have been taken, despite ongoing US criticism. The fentanyl precursor issue continues to sour US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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