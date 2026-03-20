Crisis at Sea: Trump Administration's Stealth Siege on Cuba

Over six decades, the Cuban Communist Party has showcased remarkable resilience despite external pressures and internal crises. However, it now faces a formidable challenge from the Trump administration's de facto naval blockade, which is crippling the island's economy without formal declaration.

Reports indicate a sharp decline in imports, particularly oil and food, as U.S. strategies seek regime change following the successful removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Cuba's ally. The situation results in severe fuel shortages, leading to blackouts and compromised medical services.

While trade restrictions were relaxed during Biden's era, recent escalations by Trump have heightened tensions. With additional support to the Cuban private sector considered, diplomatic balancing acts continue amid international scrutiny and strategic rhetoric on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)