Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes on Syrian Military Sites

The Israeli military launched overnight strikes against infrastructure sites belonging to the Syrian government as a retaliation to attacks on Druze civilians in Sweida, according to an official communication released Friday.

Syria's foreign ministry categorically condemned the strikes, labeling them as a 'blatant violation' of international law and an infringement on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The ministry accused Israel of pursuing a destabilizing agenda in the region, stating that Damascus holds Israel entirely responsible for any consequent escalation.

The ministry urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to intervene against what it perceives as Israeli aggression. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed it targeted a command center and weapons in Syrian military compounds, emphasizing its commitment to protect the Druze population and continue monitoring regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)