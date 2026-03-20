Pentagon Urged to Scrutinize Safran’s Ventures with Chinese Firms

A prominent U.S. lawmaker has called on the Pentagon to investigate French aerospace firm Safran's joint ventures in China, highlighting potential risks to U.S. defense interests.

Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, raised alarms about Safran's partnerships with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), suggesting these ventures could bolster Chinese military capabilities.

For months, the committee has scrutinized the involvement of Western aerospace companies, including Airbus, in China. Safran has not commented, while the Pentagon pledged a direct response to Moolenaar's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)