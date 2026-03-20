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Pentagon Urged to Scrutinize Safran’s Ventures with Chinese Firms

A U.S. lawmaker urged the Pentagon to examine Safran's joint ventures in China, expressing concerns about their implications for Chinese military advancements. The review focuses on Safran’s collaboration with AVIC. The House Select Committee on China also investigates U.S. and western aerospace companies' activities in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:01 IST
Pentagon Urged to Scrutinize Safran’s Ventures with Chinese Firms
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  • United States

A prominent U.S. lawmaker has called on the Pentagon to investigate French aerospace firm Safran's joint ventures in China, highlighting potential risks to U.S. defense interests.

Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, raised alarms about Safran's partnerships with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), suggesting these ventures could bolster Chinese military capabilities.

For months, the committee has scrutinized the involvement of Western aerospace companies, including Airbus, in China. Safran has not commented, while the Pentagon pledged a direct response to Moolenaar's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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