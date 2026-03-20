US Military Mobilizes Thousands to Middle East

The United States military is escalating its presence in the Middle East, deploying thousands of additional Marines and Sailors, according to three U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters on Friday.

The deployment of the USS Boxer, its Marine Expeditionary Unit, and an accompanying warship follows reports of the Trump administration considering bolstering its forces in the region. While President Donald Trump told reporters that he was not actively deploying troops, he suggested he might consider it without revealing details.

Officials, who remained anonymous, did not specify the mission of the additional troops. However, one noted that their departure from the West Coast is happening three weeks earlier than initially scheduled, indicating a possible shift in strategy. The White House and Pentagon have yet to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)