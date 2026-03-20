Escalating Settler Violence in the West Bank: A Palestinian Man's Harrowing Ordeal

In a chilling incident in the West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian man, Suhaib Abu Kbash, inflicting severe physical and psychological trauma. Armed settlers raided the Bedouin community of Humsah, assaulting Abu Kbash and publicly humiliating him in front of his family.

Despite multiple eyewitness accounts corroborating Abu Kbash's narrative, the incident has so far resulted in few arrests and no charges. This attack is indicative of a broader pattern of violence in the region, which has reportedly escalated since the recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran.

As violence surges, Palestinians continue to accuse the Israeli military of failing to protect them against settler aggression, while international bodies scrutinize the legality of Israel's settlement expansions in occupied territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)