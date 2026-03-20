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Switzerland Bolsters Defense in Response to Global Threats

The Swiss government has requested parliament approve 3.4 billion Swiss francs for enhanced defense spending, focusing on expanded aerial defense and cyber capabilities. This initiative responds to perceived increased threats following Russia's actions in Ukraine. The plan includes investment in missile systems and drone protection, emphasizing current defense priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST
Switzerland Bolsters Defense in Response to Global Threats
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The Swiss government has called on parliament to sanction 3.4 billion Swiss francs in defense spending, emphasizing the need to enhance ground-based aerial defense and protection against drones.

This funding is a strategic response to perceived threats following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government noted. Measures include procuring German-made missiles and enhancing drone defenses.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister highlighted that current priorities are shifting towards tackling long-range attacks and hybrid conflicts, de-emphasizing vehicle fleet renewals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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