Switzerland Bolsters Defense in Response to Global Threats

The Swiss government has called on parliament to sanction 3.4 billion Swiss francs in defense spending, emphasizing the need to enhance ground-based aerial defense and protection against drones.

This funding is a strategic response to perceived threats following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government noted. Measures include procuring German-made missiles and enhancing drone defenses.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister highlighted that current priorities are shifting towards tackling long-range attacks and hybrid conflicts, de-emphasizing vehicle fleet renewals.

(With inputs from agencies.)