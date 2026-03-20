Indian Nationals Caught in Crossfire: Tragic Losses Amid West Asia Conflict

In a somber update amid the intensifying West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported on Friday that six Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while another remains missing in various incidents. The Additional Secretary for the Gulf division, Aseem R Mahajan, conveyed the MEA's deepest condolences to the families affected. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed these casualties, urging the community to remain composed.

Efforts are underway to repatriate the deceased's mortal remains, while the MEA, in coordination with local authorities, strives to locate the missing individual. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in dialogue with global leaders, emphasizing India's position on the conflict and advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as key to de-escalation.

Mass evacuations continue as three lakh passengers have returned to India from the conflict-ridden area. Special flights are operating to aid evacuation efforts, although some airspaces remain closed. The Indian community stranded in the region is receiving proactive assistance from the MEA for visas, consular support, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)