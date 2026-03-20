NDIC 2026 Concludes: Push for India’s Advanced Defence Manufacturing, MSME Innovation

The National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026, organised by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), concluded at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on March 20, 2026. Held under the theme ‘Advanced Manufacturing Technologies’, the two-day conclave brought together key stakeholders including MSMEs, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), private defence firms, innovators, policymakers, and academia to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies.

The event served as a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and policy dialogue aimed at enhancing indigenous capabilities and boosting India’s global competitiveness in defence production.

MSMEs and Start-ups at the Core of Defence Innovation

The valedictory session was graced by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, who emphasized the pivotal role of MSMEs, start-ups, and innovators in advancing India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. He highlighted their contribution not only to strengthening the industrial base but also to enhancing the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Describing MSMEs and start-ups as “brand ambassadors of innovation,” Shri Seth noted that they are central to India’s ambition of becoming a global defence manufacturing hub and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting these entities and expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious targets of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports and ₹3 lakh crore in defence production by 2030.

Policy Support and Budgetary Push

The Minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at increasing private sector participation, particularly from MSMEs and start-ups. He pointed to the record allocation of ₹7.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in the Union Budget 2026–27 as a major opportunity for domestic industries to scale up production and innovation.

This financial push is expected to further accelerate indigenisation efforts and reduce dependence on imports, aligning with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence.

Strengthening Collaboration Across the Ecosystem

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar provided an overview of the conclave’s outcomes, noting that it facilitated meaningful engagement between MSMEs, DPSUs, industry leaders, and policymakers. These interactions helped identify key areas for collaboration, technology development, and integration into defence supply chains.

He emphasized that the discussions enabled stakeholders to map technology gaps, assess capability requirements, and explore opportunities across the defence manufacturing value chain. The conclave reinforced the importance of innovation, advanced manufacturing, and MSME participation in building a resilient and competitive defence ecosystem.

Focus on Advanced Manufacturing Domains

The conclave featured multiple thematic and technical sessions covering critical domains of defence production, including:

Artillery systems, small arms, and infantry weapons

Defence metallurgy, special alloys, and precision manufacturing

Advanced materials and defence composites

Naval platforms and shipbuilding technologies

Armoured vehicles and logistics systems

Ammunitions, explosives, and propellants

Missile systems and air defence technologies

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and lifecycle support

In addition, dedicated sessions led by iDEX and DRDO focused on cutting-edge technologies such as smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, guidance and navigation systems, propulsion technologies, advanced materials, and semiconductor manufacturing for defence applications.

These discussions highlighted the growing importance of integrating next-generation technologies into defence production to enhance efficiency, precision, and strategic capability.

Industry Exhibition Showcases Technological Capabilities

An exhibition held alongside the conclave showcased the strength and diversity of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. It featured participation from 20 major defence companies and 24 Indian and international firms demonstrating advanced technologies.

Key areas on display included automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, and smart materials. The exhibition also highlighted initiatives by the Department of Defence Production and its affiliated organisations, focusing on policy reforms and innovation platforms designed to support indigenous manufacturing.

Towards a Globally Competitive Defence Industry

NDIC 2026 marked a significant step forward in India’s journey towards defence self-reliance. By fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, and by emphasizing advanced manufacturing and innovation, the conclave has laid the groundwork for a more robust and globally competitive defence industrial base.

The event reinforced the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence, with MSMEs and start-ups emerging as key drivers of transformation in the sector.