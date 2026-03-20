Giriraj Singh Reviews Agra’s Carpet, Footwear & Technical Textile Sectors

Union Minister for Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, undertook an official visit to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, to assess the progress, challenges, and future potential of key sectors including carpets, handicrafts, footwear, and technical textiles. The visit underscored the Government of India’s strategic focus on sustainability, technological advancement, and enhancing India’s position in global markets.

The Minister’s engagements in Agra highlighted a dual approach—strengthening traditional sectors rooted in craftsmanship while accelerating the adoption of modern technologies and innovation in emerging industries.

Focus on Sustainable Carpet Manufacturing

During the visit, Shri Giriraj Singh toured a carpet manufacturing facility, where he closely reviewed eco-friendly production practices being adopted by the industry. The carpet sector, a major contributor to India’s export basket, is increasingly aligning with global sustainability standards.

Key sustainable practices observed included the use of vegetable dyes, organic wool, and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. These initiatives are not only reducing the environmental footprint of production but also enhancing the appeal of Indian carpets in international markets that prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing.

The Minister emphasized that such practices are critical for maintaining India’s leadership in the global handmade carpet segment, especially as consumer preferences shift toward eco-conscious products.

Stakeholder Interaction and Design Innovation

Shri Giriraj Singh also held detailed interactions with stakeholders from the carpet industry, including exporters, designers, and entrepreneurs. Discussions revolved around emerging global design trends and the need for continuous innovation to meet evolving consumer demands.

A significant focus was placed on the adoption of sustainable and alternative fibres, such as banana fibre, which offer both environmental and economic benefits. The Minister encouraged stakeholders to explore such materials to diversify product offerings and strengthen India’s competitive edge.

He also highlighted the importance of indigenous trend forecasting tools like Vision NXT, which can play a transformative role in enhancing design capabilities, enabling industry players to anticipate global trends, and improving export competitiveness. The emphasis on homegrown design intelligence reflects a broader push toward self-reliance in creative and technological domains.

Advancements in Footwear Manufacturing

The Minister’s visit extended to a footwear manufacturing unit, where he reviewed advancements in production processes and product innovation. He noted that the integration of technical textiles is significantly improving product durability, functionality, and overall quality.

Technical textiles—engineered for performance rather than aesthetics—are increasingly being used in footwear to enhance features such as strength, flexibility, and comfort. This integration is opening new avenues for high-value exports and positioning India as a competitive player in the global footwear market.

Shri Giriraj Singh also appreciated the growing role of young professionals in the sector, noting that their involvement is driving innovation, modern design approaches, and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Comprehensive Stakeholder Consultation

A key highlight of the visit was a stakeholder meeting involving representatives from the footwear industry, technical textiles sector, and allied industries. The discussions focused on building a forward-looking strategy to enhance India’s global market share.

Major issues and opportunities deliberated included leveraging technical textiles in footwear manufacturing, expanding the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in production and design, and strengthening innovation ecosystems. Stakeholders also emphasized the need to transition toward high-end, export-oriented footwear manufacturing.

The meeting underscored the importance of creating a strategic roadmap to position India as a global hub for quality footwear, supported by robust design capabilities and technological integration. Increasing awareness and adoption of technical textiles emerged as a critical priority for achieving this transformation.

Technical Textiles as a Growth Driver

The Minister reiterated that technical textiles will play a pivotal role in transforming India’s footwear and allied industries into high-value, design-driven sectors. He emphasized that the government is committed to promoting this segment through policy support, innovation incentives, and industry collaboration.

Technical textiles are increasingly seen as a sunrise sector with applications across industries, including healthcare, infrastructure, defence, and mobility. Their integration into traditional sectors like footwear marks a significant step toward modernization and value addition.

Celebrating Handicrafts and Cultural Heritage

As part of the visit, Shri Giriraj Singh also attended a handicrafts exhibition showcasing the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of local artisans. The exhibition highlighted the diversity and intricacy of Indian handicrafts, reinforcing their importance as both cultural assets and economic drivers.

The Minister acknowledged the role of artisans in preserving traditional knowledge systems and stressed the need to support them through market access, design innovation, and capacity-building initiatives.

Government’s Balanced Approach: Tradition Meets Innovation

The visit to Agra reflected a comprehensive policy approach that seeks to balance the preservation of traditional industries with the promotion of modern, technology-driven sectors. By supporting both carpets and handicrafts on one hand, and technical textiles and advanced footwear manufacturing on the other, the government aims to create a resilient and globally competitive textile ecosystem.

Shri Giriraj Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering sustainability, encouraging innovation, and strengthening collaboration among stakeholders. He emphasized that these elements are essential for enhancing India’s global competitiveness and ensuring long-term growth in the textile and allied sectors.

The visit ultimately highlighted Agra’s strategic importance as a hub of both heritage craftsmanship and emerging industrial innovation, positioning it as a key contributor to India’s evolving textile landscape.