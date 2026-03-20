High Court Ruling: Ad Hoc Service Counts for Promotion

The Allahabad High Court in Lucknow confirmed that ad hoc service cannot be omitted when considering employee promotions if the initial hiring process was valid and the employee served continuously.

Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Manjeev Shukla rejected the state government's appeals, supporting an earlier ruling favoring the petitioners, noting that service regularization must be included in promotion eligibility calculations.

The verdict acknowledged unfairness in denying promoted status to two engineers appointed in 1986 as juniors, underscoring the Supreme Court principles supporting their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)