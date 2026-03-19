Fierce Debate Over Outsourced Jobs Regularisation

A contentious debate erupted during Thursday's question hour as the ruling party and opposition sparred over the regularisation of outsourced employees. BJP MLA Deep Ram highlighted his year-old inquiry into the matter, urging the government to disclose job termination figures.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that the pertinent information would soon be available to the MLA. Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur criticized the Congress government's unfulfilled election promise of creating one lakh jobs, citing that nearly fifteen thousand outsourced workers have been dismissed instead.

Thakur accused outsourcing agencies, allegedly linked to Congress leaders, of demanding payments without guaranteeing job placement. He challenged the chief minister to verify or refute these allegations, warning of a breach of privilege case if proven false.

(With inputs from agencies.)