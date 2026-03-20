Heartbreak and Hope: Iranian Athlete's Quest for Freedom

In a moment of sorrow and reminiscence, former Iranian water polo player Reza Soleimani mourned the execution of young wrestler Saleh Mohammadi for his alleged involvement in the recent anti-government protests in Iran.

Iran executed three men found guilty of killing two police officers, among them Mohammadi, as they reportedly participated in the unrest wielding knives and other weapons. The Supreme Court upheld their sentences, drawing international criticism.

Soleimani, who faced his own political battles, expressed profound empathy for Mohammadi's story, recalling his deportation from South Korea and subsequent imprisonment upon his return to Iran in 1986. He remains hopeful for the future of Iranian athletes, wishing the best for Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup.