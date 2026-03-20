India–Bhutan Postal Cooperation Deepens: MoU Signed, UPU-UPI Remittance Initiative to Boost Connectivity

The visit of the Secretary (Posts), Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, to Bhutan from March 19–22, 2026, marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the postal sector. The engagement focused on enhancing connectivity, improving service delivery, and deepening institutional collaboration between India Post and Bhutan Post.

MoU Signed to Institutionalise Postal Cooperation

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Postal Cooperation between the Secretary (Posts), Government of India, and the Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Royal Government of Bhutan.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for collaboration across multiple domains, including:

Postal operations and logistics

Technology development and digital systems

Capacity building and training

Philately and cultural exchange

Knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation

This agreement is expected to further modernise postal systems in both countries and strengthen cross-border service integration.

UPU-UPI Remittance Initiative: A Major Milestone

One of the most notable highlights of the visit was the upcoming launch of the UPU-UPI cross-border remittance initiative. This innovative system will integrate the Universal Postal Union (UPU) PosTransfer platform with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The initiative aims to:

Enable fast, affordable, and secure remittances between India and Bhutan

Leverage the extensive postal network for financial services

Enhance digital financial connectivity for citizens in both countries

This move represents a significant advancement in using digital public infrastructure to expand cross-border financial inclusion.

Focus on Capacity Building and Skill Development

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening human resources through capacity building and training programmes. Bhutanese postal officials will participate in training initiatives in India alongside their Indian counterparts.

These programmes will be conducted at premier institutions such as:

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy

Other Department of Posts training centres

The training will cover operational expertise, management skills, and emerging technologies, helping build a future-ready postal workforce.

Collaboration in Technology and Digital Systems

India and Bhutan agreed to expand cooperation in the technology domain, particularly by sharing India Post’s experience in digital transformation.

Key areas of collaboration include:

Digital postal systems

Adoption of the Digital Address Code

Technology-driven logistics planning and service delivery

These initiatives are expected to improve efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility in postal services.

Philately and Cultural Exchange

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting philately and cultural exchange. Bhutan Post has been invited to participate in philatelic exhibitions in India, fostering people-to-people connections and cultural engagement.

Expanding Postal Financial Services

India expressed readiness to share its expertise in postal financial services, particularly in leveraging postal networks for:

Financial inclusion

Mobilising public savings

Delivering accessible financial services in remote areas

This collaboration aligns with broader efforts to use postal infrastructure as a vehicle for inclusive economic development.

Towards Modern, Inclusive Postal Networks

The strengthened partnership between India Post and Bhutan Post is expected to enhance the efficiency, inclusiveness, and responsiveness of postal systems in both countries.

By combining traditional postal strengths with digital innovation, financial services, and institutional collaboration, the initiative reflects a forward-looking approach to public service delivery in the region.