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High Court Denies 'Mohammad Deepak' Protection Plea in Tension-Loaded Case

The Uttarakhand High Court denied the plea of Deepak Kumar, who had sought police protection under the name 'Mohammad Deepak.' Deepak challenged his FIR related to tensions in Kotdwar, involving Bajrang Dal workers and a Muslim shopkeeper. The court criticized the plea, emphasizing police capability to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:00 IST
High Court Denies 'Mohammad Deepak' Protection Plea in Tension-Loaded Case
Deepak Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by gym operator Deepak Kumar, also known as 'Mohammad Deepak,' which requested police protection amid rising tensions in Kotdwar. Justice Rakesh Thapliyal instructed all parties to refrain from commenting on the case via social media to prevent inflaming public sentiment.

Citing previous police protection provided to Deepak until March and two FIRs based on his complaints, the state government accused him of omitting significant details. The court reasoned that granting police protection to an accused could set an undesirable precedent and exert undue pressure on investigative bodies.

The turmoil began when Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper's store name. Deepak, who supported the shopkeeper, became embroiled in the controversy after a viral video depicted him identifying himself as 'Mohammad Deepak.' Despite his petition requesting FIR dismissals and police action against alleged hate speech, the High Court labeled his claims as ''illogical.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

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