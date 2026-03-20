Uganda Parliament Signs MoU with PSFU and Climate Change Hub International

In a significant move to advance climate governance and policy action, the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Climate Change (UPFCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Climate Change Hub International. The partnership aims to enhance legislative capacity, strengthen stakeholder coordination, and drive effective climate action across the country.

The agreement, signed on March 19, 2026, was witnessed by key stakeholders including the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) and the Women in Extractives Energy Network Uganda, reflecting a broad-based, multi-stakeholder approach to tackling climate challenges.

Strengthening Parliament’s Role in Climate Action

UPFCC Chairperson Hon. Christine Nakimwero highlighted that the MoU comes at a crucial transition period as Uganda prepares to usher in the 12th Parliament. She emphasized that the partnership will support the orientation and capacity-building of incoming legislators, enabling them to engage effectively with climate issues.

She noted that the forum will provide a platform for Members of Parliament to articulate climate concerns at local, national, and international levels, ensuring stronger legislative engagement.

From Policy to Ground-Level Action

Kiboga East MP Hon. Keefa Kiwanuka welcomed the initiative, stressing the need to move beyond discussions toward practical implementation. He called for:

Pilot projects in waste management

Local-level climate interventions

Support for emerging areas like carbon footprint management

His remarks underscored the importance of translating policy frameworks into tangible outcomes for communities.

Urgency of Environmental Challenges

Worker’s Representative Hon. Abdul Byakatonda raised concerns over Uganda’s declining forest cover, now estimated at below 10%, warning that it poses serious risks to agriculture and food security.

He urged stakeholders to adopt measurable targets, proposing an increase in forest cover to 25% by 2032, highlighting the need for urgent and coordinated action against deforestation and environmental degradation.

Private Sector to Drive Climate Solutions

PSFU CEO Stephen Asiimwe emphasized the central role of the private sector in advancing climate action. He announced plans to establish a Carbon Credit Secretariat, aimed at facilitating carbon market participation and promoting climate-smart business practices.

He outlined a vision to position Uganda as a low-carbon economy, with climate solutions reaching grassroots communities through private sector innovation and investment.

Climate Action as an Economic Opportunity

Clinton Mawanda, Programmes Director at Climate Change Hub International, highlighted the economic potential of climate action. He noted that:

Climate change mitigation and adaptation can generate employment opportunities

Emerging sectors like carbon markets and emissions management can drive job creation

He stressed the need for awareness and innovation to harness these opportunities effectively.

Enhancing Accountability and Access to Climate Finance

CSBAG Executive Director Julius Ankunda pointed out that the partnership will strengthen accountability mechanisms and improve Uganda’s ability to access global climate finance.

He emphasized continued efforts in budget tracking and evidence-based advocacy, ensuring that climate funds are effectively utilised and aligned with national priorities.

A Collaborative Path Forward

The MoU marks a strategic step toward integrating efforts across Parliament, private sector, and civil society to address climate change in a coordinated and impactful manner.

By combining legislative oversight, private sector innovation, and civil society accountability, the partnership aims to:

Strengthen climate governance

Enhance policy implementation

Promote sustainable development

Position Uganda to better access global climate resources

The initiative reflects a growing recognition that climate action requires collaborative, multi-sectoral approaches, with strong political commitment and grassroots engagement at its core.