Peaceful Prayers Amidst Tensions: Eid Celebrations in West Delhi

Muslims in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar gathered to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amidst heightened security on Saturday, weeks after a local clash resulted in a fatality and escalated tensions in the area.

The Delhi Police ensured extensive deployment in and around Hastsal village, patrolling rooftops and narrow lanes while using CCTV surveillance to monitor potential disruptions. While residents expressed gratitude for peace, they noted the subdued nature of celebrations due to security measures.

The incidents on March 4 triggered a clash between two families, leading to the tragic death of a young man. Authorities are actively working to curb rumors and maintain communal harmony among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)