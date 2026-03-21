IMF Lowers Spain's Future Economic Growth Expectations
The International Monetary Fund has reduced its economic growth forecasts for Spain in 2026 and 2027. The IMF projects GDP growth to slow to 2.1% in 2026, down from a 2.8% earlier prediction, and to 1.8% in 2027. Factors influencing this include geopolitical tensions and domestic political challenges.
- Country:
- Spain
In a statement on Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a downward revision in Spain's economic growth projections for 2026 and 2027. The IMF now anticipates GDP growth to slow to 2.1% in 2026, a decrease from its previous forecast of 2.8%.
Looking further ahead, the IMF expects growth to ease to 1.8% in 2027, revising its previous prediction by one-tenth of a percentage point. Despite these adjustments, the Spanish economy remains robust, outpacing other euro area countries in terms of growth.
The IMF cautions that risks loom on the horizon, citing potential disruptions from ongoing Middle East conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and domestic political instability as factors that could further impact Spain's economic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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