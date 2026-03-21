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Trump's Peace Proposal to Hamas: A Path to Disarmament?

Donald Trump's Board of Peace has offered Hamas a proposal for disarmament as part of a plan for Gaza's future. The talks in Cairo involved U.S. and international representatives, but Hamas has resisted, fearing rival attacks. Incentives like amnesty and investments are under discussion, though funding remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:19 IST
Trump's Peace Proposal to Hamas: A Path to Disarmament?

In a bid to reshape Gaza's future, Donald Trump's Board of Peace has extended a proposal for disarmament to Hamas, despite the ongoing reluctance of the Palestinian militant group. According to sources, the proposal was presented during recent strategic discussions in Cairo, also attended by key international mediators.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Trump-appointed envoy, highlighted significant efforts to advance reconstruction in Gaza, contingent upon Hamas's disarmament. However, the path remains fraught with challenges, as rivalries between Hamas and other factions, some backed by Israel, complicate the process.

While U.S. officials suggest potential amnesty for compliance, questions linger about funding and the feasibility of the Board of Peace's initiatives. With Israel demanding comprehensive disarmament, the dynamics in the region continue to evolve amid broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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