Manipur's Crisis: A Government Under Fire

In a scathing review, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh targeted the BJP-led government in Manipur over ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. He described it as the 'weakest government' to have ruled the state, noting there is 'no hope' from its leadership.

Singh's comments come amid renewed tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities, while a long-standing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo remains unresolved. Just last month, a fresh outbreak of violence was reported in the Litan Sareikhong area of Ukhrul district.

More than 260 people have died since the ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. Singh expressed concern that both state and central governments have failed to coordinate effectively, resulting in an inability to bring a roadmap for peace and address issues affecting internally displaced people.

(With inputs from agencies.)