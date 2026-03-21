Haryana Takes Lead with 'Abhedya', India's First Mobile App to Combat Cybercrime and Extortion
The Haryana Police have launched 'Abhedya', the first mobile app in India to safeguard citizens from cybercrime, extortion, and harassment. Designed to block suspicious calls and messages, this initiative follows a zero-tolerance policy against digital threats. Developed in-house, the app promises enhanced security for vulnerable groups like doctors and traders.
- Country:
- India
In a pioneering move, the Haryana Police have unveiled 'Abhedya', a mobile application aimed at thwarting cybercrime, extortion, and threatening calls. Touted as India's first mobile-based security initiative, the app is designed to protect citizens from suspicious digital communications.
According to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, the app functions as a 'protective shield' against fraudulent internet-based calls. Haryana's government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to extortion, with strict measures implemented through this app.
The application has shown promising results with a notable reduction in crime rates. Available for both Android and iOS, 'Abhedya' was developed in-house by Haryana Police experts, reflecting their commitment to combating digital threats and securing public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)