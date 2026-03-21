Haryana Takes Lead with 'Abhedya', India's First Mobile App to Combat Cybercrime and Extortion

In a pioneering move, the Haryana Police have unveiled 'Abhedya', a mobile application aimed at thwarting cybercrime, extortion, and threatening calls. Touted as India's first mobile-based security initiative, the app is designed to protect citizens from suspicious digital communications.

According to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, the app functions as a 'protective shield' against fraudulent internet-based calls. Haryana's government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to extortion, with strict measures implemented through this app.

The application has shown promising results with a notable reduction in crime rates. Available for both Android and iOS, 'Abhedya' was developed in-house by Haryana Police experts, reflecting their commitment to combating digital threats and securing public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)