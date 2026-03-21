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High Stakes and Controversy: Diego Garcia's Geopolitical Tug-of-War

Diego Garcia, a strategic UK-US military base in the Indian Ocean, came under attempted missile attack by Iran. The base plays a pivotal role in regional security operations. Its political status is contentious, tied to the UK-Mauritius sovereignty deal, facing criticism from global powers and displaced residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:51 IST
High Stakes and Controversy: Diego Garcia's Geopolitical Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a tense geopolitical climate, Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean, has once again become a focal point of international tension. Iran recently launched missiles towards this island, a crucial military base for the UK and US, sparking condemnation from Britain.

Diego Garcia serves as an essential platform for security operations in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Home to around 2,500 military personnel, the base's operations span from clandestine missions to deploying nuclear-capable bombers. Its use has often stirred political debates, especially concerning its role in US-Israeli defense strategies.

Politically, Diego Garcia is entwined in the sovereignty dispute between the UK and Mauritius. A recent deal over the island's control is under scrutiny, with criticisms about its implications from international and domestic bodies, including displaced islanders and US leadership, intensifying the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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