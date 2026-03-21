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Tragic Elevator Accident Sparks Political Storm in Poll-Bound State

A tragic incident at R G Kar Hospital resulted in the death of Arup Bannerjee, reportedly due to elevator misuse. The arrest of five hospital staff members has spurred political tension, with opposition leaders blaming state authorities. Investigations into alleged corruption at the hospital are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:39 IST
Tragic Elevator Accident Sparks Political Storm in Poll-Bound State
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  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a man lost his life after getting trapped in an elevator at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata, sparking widespread outrage and political controversy.

Arup Bannerjee succumbed to injuries following the alleged mishandling of a hospital elevator. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of three lift operators and two security personnel, accused of negligence resulting in the fatality.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders blaming state authorities, highlighting ongoing issues within the state's healthcare infrastructure.

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