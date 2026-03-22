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Missile Strikes Near Israeli Nuclear Research Centre Spark Concerns

Iranian missile strikes targeted areas near Israel's primary nuclear research facility, leading to dozens of injuries. The Israeli military revealed that their defenses failed to intercept the missiles impacting Dimona and Arad, leaving several in critical condition. The incident heightens regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 03:16 IST
Missile Strikes Near Israeli Nuclear Research Centre Spark Concerns
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Dozens have been injured in Israel following Iranian missile strikes on two locations near the country's main nuclear research center.

The Israeli military conceded its defense systems were unable to intercept the missiles, which struck Dimona and Arad in the south.

The incident has left several individuals in serious condition and has escalated concerns over regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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