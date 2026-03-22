Japan Weighs Minesweeping Mission in Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict

Japan is contemplating a military deployment for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz should a ceasefire be declared in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed this Sunday.

Motegi, speaking on a Fuji TV program, noted that while this remains a hypothetical situation, the presence of naval mines could necessitate intervention. Japan's Self-Defense Forces, restricted by the nation's pacifist constitution, could operate overseas under the 2015 security legislation if desperation measures are needed.

Although there are currently no plans for Japanese ships to navigate the dangerously closed Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global oil transport, the situation highlights international tensions. Japan's concern is further compounded by a recent spike in oil prices, forcing the nation to release oil reserves. Talks between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump focused on Japan's limited options for military involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)