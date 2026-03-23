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India Moves to Shield Textile Industry with Proposed Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Yarn

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies has proposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese viscose rayon filament yarn imports. Duties range from $386 to $1,071 per metric ton, targeting imports that undercut domestic prices. These regulatory measures await approval from the finance ministry and would last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:35 IST
India Moves to Shield Textile Industry with Proposed Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Yarn
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India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies has proposed imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of viscose rayon filament yarn from China, according to a government notification issued on Monday.

The recommended duties, ranging from $386 to $1,071 per metric ton, aim to protect domestic producers from the adverse effects of underpriced imports. The duties would specifically target yarn above 75 deniers, a widely used man-made fibre in the textile industry. Individual duties have been suggested for companies such as Xinxiang Chemical Fibre Co Ltd and Jilin Chemical Fiber Co Ltd, as well as broader measures for other producers.

The investigation highlighted an increase in dumped imports from China, leading to depressed prices and material injury for Indian producers. If approved by the finance ministry, the duties would be in effect for five years. China's embassy in India has yet to comment on the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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