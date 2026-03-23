James McDonald Becomes Australasia’s Most Successful Group 1 Jockey

New Zealand’s racing community is celebrating a historic milestone as champion jockey James McDonald has become the most successful Group 1 rider in Australasian history, prompting high praise from Minister for Racing Winston Peters.

McDonald secured his 130th Australasian Group 1 victory over the weekend, surpassing the previous record held by Australian racing legend Damien Oliver and marking a defining moment in the sport’s modern era.

A Record-Breaking Career at Its Peak

At just 34 years of age, McDonald’s achievement places him firmly among the elite figures in global horse racing. Already a three-time winner of the Longines World’s Best Jockey Award, his latest milestone further reinforces his dominance across the Australasian circuit.

“James McDonald’s achievement is nothing short of remarkable,” said Winston Peters.“To reach 130 Australasian Group 1 victories—and to do so at just 34—reflects not only his exceptional natural talent, but also his professionalism, discipline, and deep commitment to the sport.”

Elevating Australasian Racing on the Global Stage

McDonald’s success has extended well beyond regional tracks, with consistent performances on international stages enhancing the global reputation of Australasian racing.

Peters highlighted the significance of his achievements in a broader sporting context:

“We hail Formula 1 drivers, All Blacks and Black Caps, but in James McDonald we have a true global superstar—and he deserves all the accolades he receives.”

Partnerships, Consistency, and Public Appeal

A key factor behind McDonald’s sustained success has been his collaboration with leading trainers, particularly Chris Waller, alongside his ability to deliver top-tier performances under pressure.

“James has become a defining figure in our racing community,” Peters added.“His connection with the public, his strong partnerships with leading trainers, and his consistently world-class performances have made him a true ambassador for Australasian racing.”

A Legacy Still in the Making

With his career far from over, McDonald’s record-breaking milestone signals not just a peak, but the potential for further achievements in both domestic and international racing circuits.

Industry observers note that his blend of technical precision, race intelligence, and adaptability across different conditions has set new benchmarks for excellence in the sport.

As he continues to build on his legacy, James McDonald stands as a symbol of New Zealand’s sporting excellence, inspiring a new generation of riders and reinforcing the country’s influence in global horse racing.