Left Menu

China Calls for Peace in Strait of Hormuz

China has urged parties involved in the Middle East conflict near the Strait of Hormuz to cease military operations and return to the negotiation table. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warns that continued hostilities could escalate, causing chaos in the region and hindering diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST
China Calls for Peace in Strait of Hormuz
Lin Jian
  • Country:
  • China

China on Monday called for an end to military operations in the Middle East that affect the crucial Strait of Hormuz, urging a return to diplomatic negotiations.

According to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, failure to de-escalate tensions could result in regional chaos.

The comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures Iran to reopen the strategic shipping lane, emphasizing that ongoing violence could perpetuate a 'vicious cycle.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026