China Calls for Peace in Strait of Hormuz
China has urged parties involved in the Middle East conflict near the Strait of Hormuz to cease military operations and return to the negotiation table. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warns that continued hostilities could escalate, causing chaos in the region and hindering diplomatic efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Monday called for an end to military operations in the Middle East that affect the crucial Strait of Hormuz, urging a return to diplomatic negotiations.
According to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, failure to de-escalate tensions could result in regional chaos.
The comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures Iran to reopen the strategic shipping lane, emphasizing that ongoing violence could perpetuate a 'vicious cycle.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Iran's Defence Council threatens to deploy naval mines across the 'entire Persian Gulf' if a land invasion happens, reports AP.