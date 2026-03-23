China Calls for Peace in Strait of Hormuz

China on Monday called for an end to military operations in the Middle East that affect the crucial Strait of Hormuz, urging a return to diplomatic negotiations.

According to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, failure to de-escalate tensions could result in regional chaos.

The comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures Iran to reopen the strategic shipping lane, emphasizing that ongoing violence could perpetuate a 'vicious cycle.'

(With inputs from agencies.)