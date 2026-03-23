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Kerala High Court Halts SNDP Yogam Board Disqualification

The Kerala High Court has stayed a single bench order that disqualified the entire SNDP Yogam Board, including Vellappally Natesan. The issue revolves around compliance with the Companies Act. The appeal argues that the matter should fall under the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:47 IST
Kerala High Court Halts SNDP Yogam Board Disqualification
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has paused the disqualification of SNDP Yogam's board, including its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, following allegations of non-compliance with the Companies Act.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Soumen Sen, stayed the initial ruling by Justice T R Ravi amidst claims of organizational irregularities.

Petitioners argue the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal, not the higher courts, leading to the recent court decision to maintain status quo until further proceedings.

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