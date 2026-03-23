Britain Boosts Defence Support in Gulf Region

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Monday that the government is collaborating with the defence industry to bolster air defence capabilities in the Gulf region. As part of this initiative, short-range air defence systems are being expedited to Bahrain.

Starmer emphasized the urgent nature of this move, linking it to discussions held over the weekend. He further disclosed that similar support will be extended to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, marking a significant uptick in Britain's commitment to regional security.

Following a prior announcement on March 18, Britain has increased its backing for Gulf partners by engaging with defence industry leaders and planning the acquisition of additional lightweight missiles for both British forces and regional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)